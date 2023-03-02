Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $40.80

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
DCP Midstream Price Performance
DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.43. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.