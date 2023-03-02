Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $48.67

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.