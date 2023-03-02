Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $30.94

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. V.F. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

