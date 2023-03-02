Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $30.94

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Insider Transactions at V.F.
In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of V.F.
V.F. Price Performance
NYSE VFC opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. V.F. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Featured Articles
