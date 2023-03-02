WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $1,041.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

NYSE WPP opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 3.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

