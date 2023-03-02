Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Rating) are set to split on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2.10000002 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOZAY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $13.01.
Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (KOZAY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.