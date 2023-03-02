Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $28.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $28.49. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $123.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $64.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $30.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $34.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $76.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $36.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $160.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $187.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,552.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,315.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,040.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,554.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

