Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $12.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

AGM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $146.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

