Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.44 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

