Ferroglobe PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

