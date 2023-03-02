National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 65,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.