StockNews.com Downgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

