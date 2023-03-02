ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ITT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ITT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

