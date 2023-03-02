Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increases By 325.4%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 325.4% from the January 31st total of 705,200 shares. Currently, 37.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.