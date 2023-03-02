GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $812.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
