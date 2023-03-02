GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $812.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

