Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.