Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $966.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,400,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

