StockNews.com Downgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STE. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.41. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

