Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $35.00. Progyny shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 949,746 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

