StockNews.com Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Strong-Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TX has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE TX opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ternium by 12.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

