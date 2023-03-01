Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 4.7%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 12,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 264,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

