Pioneer Natural Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.58 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 5.58 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.50. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $77,871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 617.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.