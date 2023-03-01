Pioneer Natural Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.58 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 5.58 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.50. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $77,871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 617.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.