Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056 in the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.