Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

