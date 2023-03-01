Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.
Harsco Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE HSC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.