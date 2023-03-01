Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 74,840 shares.The stock last traded at $105.72 and had previously closed at $104.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,670 shares of company stock worth $1,112,108 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.