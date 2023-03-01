Eaton Vance Management Sells 946 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

