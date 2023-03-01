Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

