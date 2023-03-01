Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2027 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.