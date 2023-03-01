Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Up to $196.57

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $196.57, but opened at $203.00. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $202.13, with a volume of 991,890 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.