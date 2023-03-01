Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 4,204 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $180,687.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.