Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,583 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,245 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

VTNR stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

