Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 5,045 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

