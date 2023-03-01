Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 65.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

