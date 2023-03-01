Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lincoln Educational Services

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.