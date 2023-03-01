Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 8.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 1,423,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,467,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.97.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

