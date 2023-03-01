Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

LH opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

