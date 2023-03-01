Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,322 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.44% of 10x Genomics worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

