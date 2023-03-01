Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.47 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

