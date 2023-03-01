Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

