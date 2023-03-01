bluebird bio (BLUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd.

bluebird bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

