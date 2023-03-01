Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

