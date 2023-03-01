Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
