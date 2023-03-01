Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Earnings History for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.