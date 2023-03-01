AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AES opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on AES in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

