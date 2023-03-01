AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,074,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AES by 1,663.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

