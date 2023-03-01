Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ameresco Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

