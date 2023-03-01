Oppenheimer Cuts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $64.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley cut their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

