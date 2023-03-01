Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

CLDT stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.46 million, a PE ratio of 244.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,680.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

