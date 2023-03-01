Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

