Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Sells 3,801 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tactile Systems Technology

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

