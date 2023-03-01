Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,472 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $108,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tenable Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Lucira Stock Jumps over 250% on FDA Approval, Beware Chapter 11
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.