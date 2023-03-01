Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $246,864.16 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $246,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,237,508.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $509,012.14.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $42,934,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 595,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

